Major Hwy. 169 closure begins next week

HOPKINS, Minn. - A major bridge closure in the west metro is less than a week away and drivers are urged to find a new route to work or home.

The Highway 169 project has been planned for more than a year. Starting Tuesday, all lanes will close between Bren Road and 7th Street in order to replace the bridge over Nine Mile Creek.

Until then, drivers can take Highway 100, I-494 or I-394.

In the Spring, resurfacing and ramp changes will be done on several miles of Highway 169 between Highway 55 in Golden Valley and Highway 62 in Edina.

MnDOT said bout 90,000 people drive the several miles of highway every day.

The are some concerns including at the Depot Coffee House in Hopkins. The business sits at the corner of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard.

"It's on our radar 100%. We're a little nervous. We don't know what to make of it just yet," said John Guertin, general manager of the shop.

He said it's an already slow time of year at the shop.

MnDOT says the bridge over Nine Mile Creek has to be replaced. it was built in the 1970's and road salt and drainage issues have eaten away at it.

The bridge was supposed to be replaced in 2021, but the project was moved up after crews found deterioration.

"We understand it's going to be inconvenient. We've made a lot of plans and contingencies and we hope people do the same," said Dave Aeikens, of MnDOT Communications.

Aeikens said the project will be completed in early October, weather permitting

"We're hopeful that our regulars will continue to stop in and for those that are traveling off Excelsior Boulevard come in and visit us," said Guertin.