Major road projects highlight MnDOT construction season

The centerpiece of the $64 million project was the rebuilding of the Nine-Mile Causeway. Ramps were also reconstructed, and the entire section from I-394 to Bren Road repaved. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - MnDOT is pointing to the completion of a number of major projects as a marker of success for the 2017 road construction season.

Among the projects noted by Commissioner Charlie Zelle are the St. Croix River Crossing, Highway 169/Nine Mile Creek project, Interstate 694 and I-94 in the Twin Cities, and the Highway 53 realignment project in Virginia.

“This has been a significant year for road construction,” said Commissioner Charlie Zelle. “We have finished some large, complex projects as well as work on roads that carry a great deal of traffic. The end result is smoother, safer roads with much better trip reliability. ”

In all, $1.1 billion was spent on 211 road and bridge projects this year. MnDOT says an additional 57 projects helped improve safety at railroad crossings, and made improvements on runways and terminals at regional airports.

Among the highlights:

Twin Cities area

St. Croix River Crossing – The new bridge across the St. Croix River opened to traffic Aug. 2. The four-year project carries traffic from Oak Park Heights, Minn., to St. Joseph, Wis.

I-35W at I-94, downtown to Crosstown – Construction continues on this four-and-a-half-year project, which includes extending the MnPASS lane on I-35W, constructing a bus transit station at Lake Street, adding two new exit ramps on I-35W to Lake Street/28th Street, and repairing several bridges in the area.

I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center – Crews made improvements to the freeway, 50 bridges and the ramps in a nine-mile stretch from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Park. It included repairs and improvements to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. The project is mostly done with crews returning in spring 2018 for work under two bridges.

I-94 St. Paul to Maplewood – All westbound and eastbound lane resurfacing on I-94 between St. Paul and Maplewood is complete and motorists now have three travel lanes in each direction. Motorists should expect off-peak lane restrictions in both directions on I-94 and travel delays as project work continues until late fall.

Highway 169/Nine Mile Creek – The Highway 169 Nine Mile Creek project replaced the bridge over Nine Mile Creek in Edina and made improvements from Highway 62 to Highway 55. The project was completed in September, more than a month early.

I-694 between Lexington Avenue in Arden Hills and Rice Street in Little Canada – The second and final year of construction to add a third general purpose lane in each direction of I-694 was completed this fall. The project also rebuilt the interstate ramps at Lexington Avenue, Victoria Street and Rice Street, along with improving storm water drainage throughout the project area.

Western Minnesota

Highway 19 from Marshall to Vesta – Crews are nearing completion of a cold in-place recycle project. CIR, which is cost-effective and environmentally friendly, consists of milling in-place bituminous pavement, crushing the materials, adding oil, remixing it, followed by re-laying the materials with a paver and compacting it.

Highway 71/Highway 7 roundabout near Blomkest – A roundabout was constructed at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 7. The roundabout provides increased safety and reduces delay times, vehicle emissions and fuel consumption.

Northern Minnesota

Highway 2 Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks – Reconstruction of the Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks wraps up summer 2018, but crews have made significant progress this year. Along with a brand new pier, the southern half of the bridge deck is complete. When finished, the bridge will feature a new layout that maintains four lanes of traffic and adds a protected walkway that connects the Greenway Trail on each side of the river.

Highway 9, Highway 12, Highway 29 in Benson – Work on two separate projects in the city of Benson were completed this season. The first project brought the city’s sidewalks up to Americans with Disability Act standards and upgraded the signal systems. The second involved resurfacing Highway 9, Highway 12 and Highway 29 in and near the city.

Highway 10 railroad bridge and resurfacing in Detroit Lakes – Work will be completed in November on this project to replace the eastbound Highway 10 bridge over the CP Railway line and resurface Highway 10 in concrete from Highway 59 to Summit Avenue.

Highway 10 in Glyndon – This project involved resurfacing the traffic lanes through Glyndon and the installing center left turn lanes/medians for access control.

Highway 23 in West Duluth – This project reconstructed almost two miles of the highway, replaced two bridges, improved accessibility and included bike lanes and trail connections.

I-35 Pine and Carlton counties – These projects included resurfacing approximately 10 miles of pavement, installing new guardrail and repairing a bridge.

Highway 53 relocation project – The new alignment for the roadway and bridge opened in September, more than a month ahead of schedule. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new highway, as well as removing the concrete pavement, the Second Avenue bridge, underground utilities and signs from the old alignment.

Highway 59 roundabout near Detroit Lakes – Crews constructed a roundabout at the Highway 59/Becker County Road 22 intersection this summer. The work began in late spring and was completed prior to WE Fest.

I-94 from Evansville to Garfield – The 2017 work on this project is nearing completion, which included resurfacing 15 miles of eastbound I-94 and re-decking the eastbound bridges at Highway 79 and Highway 114. The westbound lanes and bridges will be completed next construction season.

Highway 210 in Jay Cooke State Park – The project was completed in September. Work began in May 2015 to resurface the roadway that was washed out in a 2012 flood. During the construction, crews improved drainage and flattened slopes to help prevent future problems caused by flooding and erosion.

Central Minnesota

Highway 10 in Elk River – Project reconstructs the Highway 10 bridge over Lake Orono and the road surface from Joplin St/185th Ave to Xenia Ave in Elk River. Work will continue through fall 2018.

Highway 24 in Clearwater – A new Highway 24 bridge over the Mississippi River in Clearwater opened in August. The updated structure includes wider lanes and shoulders and improved pedestrian access on the route between Highway 10 and I-94. The old bridge will be dismantled by June 2018.

ighway 169 in Aitkin – Constructed a new roundabout at Highway 169 and Southgate/Red Oak Drive for improved safety and local access to retail shops in Aitkin.

Highway 371 Nisswa to Jenkins – Expanded Highway 371 to four lanes from Nisswa to Jenkins. All four lanes opened Oct. 6 and include a new alignment and interchange at Highway 371/County Road 11 in Pequot Lakes, Paul Bunyan State trail bridges and trail segments, and two reduced conflict intersections.

Southern MN

Highway 4 in St. James – This multi-year project will include reconstruction of approximately 1.6 miles of Highway 4, including two new mini-roundabouts. Project will be complete in early 2019.

Highway 15 in New Ulm – Resurfaced deteriorating pavement, added center two-way left turn lane, repaired two bridges and made improvements to traffic signals and sidewalks.

Highway 22 Mankato to Mapleton – The Highway 22 Victory Memorial Drive project will continue through 2019. The project includes repaving, bridge work, a roundabout and replacing trees that have to be removed for the project.

I-35 and Highway 14 bridge replacements – Five bridges were replaced near Owatonna, three on I-35 and two on Highway 14.

Highway 43 Winona Bridge – The new bridge opened to two-way traffic in August 2016, while the existing bridge remains closed for rehabilitation work. The older bridge is expected to be completed between fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Rosemount – Resurfacing the northbound lanes and installing a cable median barrier was completed from north of Rochester to south of Zumbrota. A bridge replacement was completed at Highway 58 over Highway 52 at Zumbrota and two bridge replacements at the Little Cannon River on Highway 52 in Cannon Falls were completed.

Highway 63 Red Wing Bridge – Bridge piers are being built on the new bridge and the connecting ramp to Highway 61 at Red Wing is under construction. Traffic will remain open on the bridge through construction. Work continues this winter with an anticipated opening in fall 2019.

I-90 preservation projects – Pavement and bridge repairs occurred at several locations along I-90 in southern Minnesota. The project also made improvements to lighting systems and upgraded the Worthington Weigh Station.

Highway 99 bridge in St. Peter – Rehabilitation of the historic bridge will be complete in early December. Traffic is detoured while crews finish final construction and painting of the bridge.

