March storm causes chaos on metro roads

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Snow is blanketing parts of Minnesota as the calendar moves toward mid-March. It is causing quite the travel issue across the Twin Cities.

There were numerous crashes and backups Sunday in the metro area. One multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 694 at Highway 65 forced the westbound lanes to shut down for at least an hour. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

For real though... roads are a MESS! Stay safe tonight if you have to go out. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/ToQ9xmhuq9 — Laura Betker (@LauraBetker) March 12, 2017

The Minnesota State Patrol reports between Noon and 8:30 p.m. Sunday there were 227 crashes in the Twin Cities metro. Twenty-five people suffered injuries. No one was killed.

The National Weather Service says more than 6 inches had fallen near Madelia in southern Minnesota by Sunday afternoon.

Other snowfall reports include more than 5 inches in Windom, 4.5 inches near Currie and 4 inches in Marshall.

Forecasters say up to 11 inches of snow could fall in an area from west-central to south-central Minnesota by Monday.

