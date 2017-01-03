MnDOT warns motorists about treacherous roads

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises motorists to slow down and drive cautiously due to high winds, drifting snow and snow, ice and slush covered roads.
Snow is the issue in the northern part of the state. Photos tweeted out by Minnesota State Trooper Sergeant Jesse Grabow show snow packed highways with vehicles off the road, and near-white out conditions.
In southwestern Minnesota most roads are partially covered or completely covered by snow. Expect blowing snow and slippery spots, and watch for icy bridges and black ice.
In the Twin Cities the morning commute was filled with spinouts and incidents triggered by black ice. While heavily-traveled interstates were mostly navigable, ramps and side streets remain ice covered and slick.
Numbers from the Minnesota State Patrol reflect that. between 5 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, troopers reported 289 crashes (43 injuries) and 277 vehicles spun out or off the road statewide. In the Twin Cities alone there were 197 crashes reported (26 injured) with 66 vehicles spun out or off the road.
MnDOT says safety is the number on priority. Snowplow drivers and motorists have to work together to make travel safe and avoid crashes during winter weather events and icy conditions. Motorists are urged to:
- Turn on your headlights, don’t rely on automatic lights.
- Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.
- Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.
- Maintain a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.
- Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.
