MnDOT's 'Message Monday' signs grab drivers' attention

MN DOT uses humor to help save lives. Credit: KARE 11

ROSEVILLE, Minn.- You're driving your typical Monday morning commute when you notice a not-so-typical sign ahead.

"We're trying to change the culture around Minnesota and around traffic safety," said Kristine Hernandez, Minnesota Department of Transportation Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator. "The messages are meaningful, but we're doing it in a more light-hearted way."

Light-hearted signs like this one that read, "Light up a gray day with headlights," or you may recall around the holidays seeing this, "Best unopened gift: your airbag."

So do these quirky messages resonate with the public?

"I don't think you need the state to tell you that, that you shouldn't drive while you're sleepy," said Scott Lambert.

"They can be too much, too easy ... they're kind of hit and miss but they're cute, they're funny," said Mark Knipping.

"I think we are a little too serious sometimes, and I know traffic can be very stressful so, yeah, it's a stress buster," said Sharon Bellcout Dewey.

The signs may be hit and miss with the public but these messages have a deeper meaning and a target audience.

"We know who's crashing, whether its male or female, the age group, the time of year, the time of day, we focus on fatalities and then on serious injury crashes, and we know who that group is, and it's young males," said Hernandez.

MnDOT's 'Message Monday' was started by a committee made up of mostly men coming up with quirky relatable safety messages to grab the attention of young male drivers.

"It makes you just think about it," said Hernandez. "It's not condescending, it's not Big Brother coming in, it's really just hey just stop and think about what you're doing."

