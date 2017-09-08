KARE
Officer struck, killed on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata

KARE Staff , KARE 5:20 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

WAYZATA, Minn. - A Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris off Highway 12 early Friday afternoon.

Officer William Matthews, 47, responded to a 911 call around 12:10 p.m. regarding debris on the road near the pedestrian bridge between Shoreline Drive and County Road 101. Minutes later, a vehicle, driven by a Mound woman, struck Ofc. Matthews.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek stated several agencies responded to the scene and administered CPR. Ofc. Matthews was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We’re overwhelmed by the amount of support. This is an enormously sad day for us. We pray for Bill and his family,” said Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold. "he's one of the good ones, for sure."

Chief Risvold said Ofc. Matthews was with the department for nine years. He leaves behind a wife and child.

Stanek said the woman, who stopped at the scene, is cooperating with the investigation. He added she’ll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail but did not elaborate on what charges.

Highway 12 reopened around 4 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asked for a moment of silence before is swearing-in ceremony. Many others in law enforcement took to social media to express their sadness and support for their fallen comrade and his family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

