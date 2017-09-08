Officer struck, killed on Hwy. 12 in Wayzata

A crash closed both directions of Highway 12 on Friday afternoon. (Photo: KARE)

WAYZATA, Minn. - A Wayzata police officer was struck and killed while trying to remove debris off Highway 12 early Friday afternoon.

Officer William Matthews, 47, responded to a 911 call around 12:10 p.m. regarding debris on the road near the pedestrian bridge between Shoreline Drive and County Road 101. Minutes later, a vehicle, driven by a Mound woman, struck Ofc. Matthews.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek stated several agencies responded to the scene and administered CPR. Ofc. Matthews was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“We’re overwhelmed by the amount of support. This is an enormously sad day for us. We pray for Bill and his family,” said Wayzata Police Chief Mike Risvold. "he's one of the good ones, for sure."

The crash closed the highway just before 1 p.m. (Photo: KARE)

Chief Risvold said Ofc. Matthews was with the department for nine years. He leaves behind a wife and child.

Stanek said the woman, who stopped at the scene, is cooperating with the investigation. He added she’ll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail but did not elaborate on what charges.

Highway 12 reopened around 4 p.m.

A crash closed both directions of Highway 12, near Central Avenue, in Wayzata Friday afternoon. (Photo: MnDOT)

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo asked for a moment of silence before is swearing-in ceremony. Many others in law enforcement took to social media to express their sadness and support for their fallen comrade and his family.

Thoughts and prayers are with Wayzata, the officer and their family during this tragic time - a terrible day for MN pic.twitter.com/A2N9AoINDT — Todd Axtell (@ToddAxtell) September 8, 2017

Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in blue at Wayzata. Our entire law enforcement family feels your loss.#stay strong

- RKL — Washington County SO (@WCSO_Minnesota) September 8, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wayzata Police Dept and the family/friends of the police officer that died in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/1KwTholTF1 — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) September 8, 2017

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with our friends and blue family @WayzataPoliceMN



Your pain is felt by us all pic.twitter.com/KUWUTZWahH — Orono Police Dept (@PoliceOrono) September 8, 2017

@WayzataPoliceMN

Our thoughts and prayers are with you tonight. pic.twitter.com/4Lvq0cZECO — Ramsey Sheriff (MN) (@RamseySheriff) September 8, 2017

Our hearts are saddened at the loss that @WayzataPoliceMN experienced today. #LODD pic.twitter.com/iqQXq9VmMY — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) September 8, 2017

Our entire agency sends thoughts and prayers to the fallen officer’s family, friends, the Wayzata PD, and the entire Wayzata community. — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) September 8, 2017

© 2017 KARE-TV