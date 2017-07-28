Osceola Bridge closed for the weekend

Southbound Highway 169 will be closed from Hwy. 55 to Hwy.7 this weekend. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 243 bridge in Osceola, Wis.after a hole was discovered in the bridge deck. The bridge will remain closed through the weekend until repairs are made.

According to MnDOT, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations by either using the Highway 8 bridge at Taylors Falls/St. Croix Falls or the Interstate 94 bridge at Hudson, Wis. Another possible route could be through Stillwater.

In the metro, southbound Highway 169 is closing between Highway 55 and Highway 7 beginning 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 31,

SB Hwy 169 Detour: WB Hwy 55 to SB I-494 to SB Hwy 169

The following ramps are now closed: Hwy 7 to NB Hwy 169 and SB Hwy 169 to Excelsior Blvd.

