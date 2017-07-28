KARE
Close

Osceola Bridge closed for the weekend

Weekend traffic update for July 28-30

Alicia Lewis, KARE 8:48 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 243 bridge in Osceola, Wis.after a hole was discovered in the bridge deck. The bridge will remain closed through the weekend until repairs are made.

According to MnDOT, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to reach their destinations by either using the Highway 8 bridge at Taylors Falls/St. Croix Falls or the Interstate 94 bridge at Hudson, Wis. Another possible route could be through Stillwater.

In the metro, southbound Highway 169 is closing between Highway 55 and Highway 7 beginning 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 31, 

SB Hwy 169 Detour: WB Hwy  55 to SB I-494 to SB Hwy  169

The following ramps are now closed: Hwy  7 to NB Hwy  169 and SB Hwy  169 to Excelsior Blvd.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories