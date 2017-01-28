'Plow Cam' gives motorists road's-eye view

Plows (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Motorists venturing out onto snowy highways can now get a close-up look at the conditions they might encounter thanks to "plow cams" that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has mounted on some of its snowplows.



The video cameras are mounted on some of MnDOT's 838 snowplows. The new system is available through the 511mn.org website.

MnDOT's new ‘plow cams’ let you see road conditions in real time https://t.co/1HJiJSbLgo pic.twitter.com/8WkDzh6PdT — Pioneer Press (@PioneerPress) January 28, 2017



In a statement, 511 program manager Kelly Braunig says the plow cams are another way for travelers to make good decisions during Minnesota's snow and ice season.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports MnDOT has purchased 200 cameras for this winter season. Based on testing, the department will decide whether to install additional cameras.

