Police chase leads to crash involving school bus

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - A police chase down a busy metro highway during the height of Monday morning's rush hour ended with the fleeing vehicle hitting a school bus.

MnDOT cameras show a chaotic scene on 42nd Avenue North (Rockford Road) just east of Highway 100 where the SUV struck the bus around 7:30 a.m., shortly after exiting the highway. Reports say the police pursuit started on southbound 100 and witnesses report seeing the blue SUV strike several other vehicles before exiting to go west on 42nd, where it struck the bus.

At this point it is unclear whether there were students aboard the bus, but MnDOT cameras show at least three responding ambulances, and 42nd is shut down to traffic.

