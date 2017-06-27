Ranking the worst drivers in the country

Traffic jam in Los Angeles (Photo: egdigital)

MINNEAPOLIS - Which city in America has the worst drivers? It's not the Twin Cities, at least according to a new ranking.

With many road trips coming up for the July 4th holiday, insurance company QuoteWizard compared drivers in the country's 75 biggest cities.

The Twin Cities ranked 17th overall, based on the number of crashes, speeding tickets, DUI arrests, and other traffic tickets, like running red lights or distracted driving.

Sacramento, California had the worst drivers, according to QuoteWizard. The study found Sacramento had the highest rate of traffic citations for any city, and that area also ranked near the top for crashes and DUIs.

Here's the top 20 cities with the worst drivers, according to QuoteWizard:

1. Sacramento, CA

2. Salt Lake City, UT

3. Riverside, CA

4. Richmond, VA

5. San Diego, CA

6. Los Angeles, CA

7. Columbus, OH

8. Omaha, NE

9. Denver, CO

10. Bakersfield, CA

11. Portland, OR

12. Virginia Beach, VA

13. Bay Area, CA

14. Charlotte, NC

15. Fresno, CA

16. Greenville, SC

17. Minneapolis, MN

18. Cleveland, OH

19. Boston, MA

20. Durham, NC



© 2017 KARE-TV