Reports: Officer struck on Highway 12 in Wayzata

A crash closed both directions of Highway 12 on Friday afternoon. (Photo: KARE)

WAYZATA, Minn. - Multiple reports say a Wayzata police officer was struck by a vehicle while reportedly trying to remove debris off Highway 12 early Friday afternoon.

The heavily-used highway was shut down in both directions around 12:45 p.m. while first responders rushed to the scene. At this point there is no official condition on the officer. An ambulance was spotted on MnDOT traffic cameras leaving the scene.

The crash closed the highway just before 1 p.m. (Photo: KARE)

Images from SKY 11 show a silver Nissan Murano with significant damage to the right front quarter panel and a shattered windshield, suggesting a significant impact.

MnDOT traffic said around 2 p.m. that motorists should expect long delays. Highway 12 will be closed from Shoreline Drive to County Road 101 for the next three hours, they say.

A crash closed both directions of Highway 12, near Central Avenue, in Wayzata Friday afternoon. (Photo: MnDOT)

