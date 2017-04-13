Rollover crash on I-35E kills 1

A 47-year-old motorist is dead after a rollover crash on I-35E in Little Canada late Wednesday. (Photo: MnDOT)

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. - A 47-year-old motorist is dead after a rollover crash on I-35E in Little Canada late Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Javier Gerald Archuleta was exiting the ramp from I-694 onto I-35E southbound when his 1993 Toyota Camry left the road, struck a guardrail and light post, then rolled. The Minneapolis man was declared dead on the scene. Investigators say he was wearing a seatbelt.

A 23-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident, and is being treated at Regions Hospital.

Road conditions at the time of the crash are described as wet. No other vehicles were involved.

© 2017 KARE-TV