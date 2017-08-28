Samaritans pull truck off man after crash

The bystanders jumped into action after the out-of-control truck struck a man eating lunch, pinning him underneath. (Photo: St. Paul Police)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - It's amazing the strength humans can muster when circumstances demand it.

A group of good samaritans can certainly vouch for that fact after they joined forces and lifted a full-size pickup off a man who had become trapped underneath.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders says the incident began when a 68-year-old motorist was driving west on Maryland near I-35E and suddenly noticed traffic had come to a stop. In an effort to avoid rear-ending the car in front of him the man swerved to his right, jumped a curb, knocked down a light pole and slid into an area where two men were eating lunch.

SPPD investigating pedestrian-truck crash. Bystanders lift truck off pedestrian, who suffered NTL injuries at Maryland Avenue near 35E. pic.twitter.com/JmEtkCv61n — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) August 28, 2017

The truck struck one of those men and continued sliding, trapping him underneath. The vehicle slid for about 10 more yards before coming to a rest. That's when about 15 bystanders and motorists who witnessed the crash jumped into action, and lifted the truck off the victim. The man was taken to Regions Hospital with non-llfe threatening injuries.

Linders says the driver of the pickup was ticketed for failure to drive with due care. Police say he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

