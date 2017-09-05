School zone speed reminders

To show you what it looks like when you speed in a school zone we checked out an advisory from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- We know you know... it's imperative that drivers slow down in school zones. We also know a lot of them don’t.

To show you what it looks like when you speed in a school zone we checked out an advisory from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Two things factor into the equation:

The typical reaction time to actually recognize a child running into the road is about 3/4ths of a second. Add another 3/4ths of a second to slam the brakes. That’s one-and-a-half seconds so far. Then, you can add up the distance it takes for your car to actually stop.

Say you’re going 20 miles per hour in ideal conditions with dry roads. Your car will stop in 63 feet.That’s 44 feet for your reaction time, assuming you were alert.19 feet for braking distance.

If you’re going 30 miles per hour you almost double that stopping distance should something be in your path. The vehicle will stop in 119 feet. That’s about half a football field.

Going 40 miles per hour in a school zone? Your car will stop in 164 feet.

The mechanics of your car, the condition of your tires and the road conditions also play a role in how long it takes to bring the SUV or sedan to a full stop. And if doing the right thing isn't enough, there is always this: Fines are huge for those who speed in school zones.

© 2017 KARE-TV