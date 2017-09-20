Section of I-94E in Brooklyn Center to close this weekend

Minnesota lawmakers are gearing up to make a deal on funding road and bridge repairs. (Photo: KARE)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Interstate 94 continues to be the epicenter of road construction activity this weekend with a heavily-used stretch that runs through Brooklyn Center being shut down for paving.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be completely shut down from I-694 to Highway 252. Closures will begin at 10 p.m. this Friday, September 22 and the impacted section of road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, September 25.

Ramps to and from Shingle Creek Parkway to I-94 East will be shut down, and there may be additional lane closures between Highway 252 and Highway 55, but the road will remain open.

The work is part of the I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project that started March 20. It involves resurfacing nine miles of freeway, repairing 50 bridges and repairing all ramps from Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center.

Work slotted for the 2017 calendar is expected to be completed by the end of October. Crews will return in spring of 2018 to complete ramp repairs.

The entire project should be completed by July of 2018.



Please see the project web page for more information: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94brooklyncntr/

© 2017 KARE-TV