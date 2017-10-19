Teen killed, 2 injured after semi vs. vehicle crash

(Credit: David Peterlinz)

BLAINE, Minn. - A 19-year-old man is dead and two children hospitalized with critical injuries after the car th ey were in collided with a semi truck in Blaine Wednesday night.

Police say the fatal collision happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of 85th Avenue and University Avenue at the border of Fridley and Blaine. The semi was southbound on University Avenue and the passenger car, driven by the 19-year-old Blaine man, was eastbound on 85th. At this point investigators are not saying which driver was responsible for the crash.

Two children in side the car, ages 13 and 12, were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries. The 41-year-old driver of the semi remained on scene is is cooperating with investigators.

The heavily-used roads were closed for hours while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

