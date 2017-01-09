Snow causes traffic chaos across metro

Snow that began falling across the Twin Cities metro around noon Monday has turned traffic on area roads into a real-life version of bumper cars. (Photo: MnDOT)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Snow that began falling across the Twin Cities metro around noon Monday has turned traffic on area roads into a real-life version of bumper cars.

Troopers responding to crashes statewide. Stay out of the ditch & on the road by slowing down. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) January 9, 2017

The MnDOT Traffic Twitter feed is littered with dozens of reports of crashes, spinouts and cars off the road from St. Paul and Sunfish Lake to Brooklyn Center, Golden Valley and Lakeville. A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and several vehicles around 2 p.m. shut down traffic on Northbound I-35 from exit 76 (Deuce Road) to exit 81 (210th Street) all but completely shut down. Another pileup can be seen on traffic cams at I-35 and County Road 60. Backups on that stretch of road are significant.

RELATED: KARE 11 forecast and local weather

Another camera shows busted up vehicles blocking one side of I-494 between Rockford Road and Bass Lake Road. There is another incident reported at I-494 and Minnetonka Boulevard. Traffic is crawling.

A multi-car pileup on I-494 between Rockford Road and Bass Lake Road has traffic slowed to a crawl. It is just one of dozens of hot spots across the metro. (Photo: MnDOT)

Interstates and Highways across the system are described as snow covered and slippery. Plan ahead for your commute home, allowing extra time and plenty of following distance.

KARE 11 meteorologist Belinda Jensen expects the snow to wind up shortly after 4 p.m., but warns that we can expect more Tuesday between approximately 5 and 10 a.m., making for a sloppy morning commute as well.