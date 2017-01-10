Snow, freezing rain trigger nasty commute Tues.

Tuesday morning's commute picked up where Monday's left off, with crashes and spinouts snarling traffic flow across the Twin Cities metro.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As the great Yogi Berra once said... "It's Deja Vu all over again."

Tuesday morning began on Minnesota roads where Monday afternoon/evening left off, with cars crawling bumper to bumper on interstates and highways across the Twin Cities and the greater parts of the state. MnDOT traffic cams showed dozens of crashes and cars that had spun out or left the road as commuters tried gamely to get to work in once piece, with their quarter panels intact.

Freezing rain morphed into snow around 6 a.m. across the metro, turning roads on the KARE 11 traffic map a bright red.

KARE 11's traffic map began glowing red about 6 a.m., indicating slow going from the west metro all the way east.

RELATED: Interactive traffic map

A system that moved in overnight brought a batch of freezing rain that morphed into snow shortly before 6 a.m., slicking up road surfaces. The MnDOT traffic feed on Twitter reflected wrecks from Woodbury to New Hope, and Richfield to Stillwater. State Patrol warnings that were issued on Monday afternoon still hold true hours later.

Snow doesn’t cause crashes, poor driving decisions cause crashes. Slow down, buckle up & pay attention. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) January 9, 2017

RELATED: KARE 11 forecast and local weather

The morning commute follows a brutal one Monday afternoon, as snow began falling around noon and just kept coming. MnDOT cameras showed collisions metro wide, that completely closed I-35 near Lakeville, mostly closed I-494 in Plymouth, and snarled traffic flow on just about every surface motorists could choose from.

By nightfall, motorists in the metro were still having trouble navigating the slippery roads. KARE 11 staff spotted about a dozen vehicles crashed along southbound Highway 169 near Minnetonka Boulevard.

Statewide, the Minnesota State Patrol reports 412 crashes between 10 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. Monday. At least one person was killed and 44 others were injured.