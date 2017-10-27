Snow makes roads treacherous in parts of MN

A semi driver died early Friday after losing control of his rig near Scanlon and sliding into the St. Louis River. The crash is likely weather-related. (Photo: KBJR)

DULUTH, Minn. - Snow is creating hazardous conditions as it continues to fall in parts of Minnesota as a winter-like storm packing strong winds rolls through the region.

A half-foot of snow is expected in northern Minnesota by later Friday, with additional accumulations in some local spots. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northern roads are snow-covered and slippery, including Highway 53 between Duluth and the Iron Range and Highway 2 between Duluth and Grand Rapids.

Search crews recovered the body of a semi-truck driver whose rig went off the road near Scanlon shortly after 4:30 a.m. and slid into the St. Louis River. Investigators say that driver lost control of the truck just before the river bridge. The victim's name and the company that he was driving for have not been released.

That accident was one of several reported spin-outs and vehicles leaving the road in the vicinity of Scanlon and Esko. Statewide the patrol reported 101 crashes between midnight and noon, 16 of them with injuries and two fatals. Additionally, 125 vehicles were reported as spun-out or off the road.

State Patrol Sergeant Neil Dickenson posted a warning for drivers on his Twitter account.



MSP Duluth District is responding to numerous crashes and vehicles off the road. Please slow down. pic.twitter.com/JmndvlPjGz — Sgt. Neil Dickenson (@MSPPIO_NE) October 27, 2017



In Duluth, WDIO-TV reports high waves from Lake Superior have flooded areas of Canal Park, while heavy snow brought travel on Highway 53 to a crawl.



In northwestern Wisconsin, Highways 2 and 13 along Chequamegon Bay west of Ashland were closed Friday morning because of lakeshore flooding.



A winter storm warning was posted for Ashland and Hurley in Wisconsin where lake effect snow may reach 11 inches.

