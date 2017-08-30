Sports, Fair could make for dreadful Thurs. commute

Traffic on I-35W in Minneapolis (Photo: Dave Peterlinz, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Plan ahead. Have fun. That's the message from the City of Minneapolis as Twin Cities motorists prepare for a hectic evening commute Thursday.

The Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Golden Gophers and St. Paul Saints are all in action. Oh, then there's the Minnesota State Fair. And yes, summer road construction.

Busy Night in Sports on Thursday, Aug. 30. (Photo: KARE 11)

Fans heading into downtown Minneapolis should be aware that some streets are under construction, including Interstate 94 and Washington Avenue. Good news is the Lowry Tunnel is still expected to fully open Thursday morning.

Motorists will see some street and lane closures. Click here for the city's traffic page.

Fans that plan to attend these games are encouraged to know their route and parking options. The City is also encouraging fans to bicycle or take public transportation to the events, like the Northstar commuter rail line or METRO Blue or Green Lines. Click here for more public transportation options and times to plan your trip.

