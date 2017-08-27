KARE
Close

Street closures around U.S. Bank Stadium for Viking's game

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:56 AM. CDT August 27, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Tonight the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

The game gets underway at 7 p.m. and can be seen on KARE 11.

In preparation for the game the city of Minneapolis will close several streets for security and traffic reasons.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, the City will close:

  • Chicago Avenue, from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.
  • Norm McGrew Place from Third Street to Fourth Street.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, the City will close the following streets:

  • Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Interstate 35W.

All streets will reopen about one hour after the game ends.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories