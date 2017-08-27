Street closures around U.S. Bank Stadium for Viking's game

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Tonight the Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game gets underway at 7 p.m. and can be seen on KARE 11.

In preparation for the game the city of Minneapolis will close several streets for security and traffic reasons.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, the City will close:

Chicago Avenue, from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.

Norm McGrew Place from Third Street to Fourth Street.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, the City will close the following streets:

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Interstate 35W.

All streets will reopen about one hour after the game ends.

