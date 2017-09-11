Tanker rollover snarls commute on I-35W

The tanker truck rolled while exiting I-35W to westbound Highway 10 in Mounds View. (Photo: MnDOT)

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. - Multiple lanes of I-35W northbound were shut down Monday morning after a semi pullling a tanker trailer rolled near the approach to Highway 10 west.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. MnDOT traffic cameras showed traffic crawling by the scene in the left hand lane as crews rushed to help the driver. There are reports he or she is trapped in the cab and may have to be extricated.

I-35W NB: Entrance ramp closed at Exit 30 - US 10 (Mounds View). Overturned semi trailer. https://t.co/ZikFEShiBO — MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) September 11, 2017

Around 7:20 a.m. MnDOT crews arrived to shut down the ramp to westbound Highway 10. Backups on northbound I-35W are significant.

KARE 11 is monitoring the situation and will have the latest on cleanup and traffic backups.

