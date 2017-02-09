Truck rollover shuts down I-94

A jackknifed semi closed I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers Thursday. (Photo: MnDOT)

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - A semi rollover has thrown a serious wrench into the morning commute in Maple Grove Thursday.

The truck was involved in a crash in the westbound lanes at Maple Grove Parkway about 3:30 a.m. Westbound I-94 was shut down between 95th Avenue North (Exit 213) and MN Highway 101 (Exit 207) in Rogers so investigators can reconstruct the wreck and crews can remove the semi and clean up.

I-94 WB: Road closed from Exit 207 - MN 101; Main Street (Rogers) to Exit 213 - 95th Avenue North (Maple Grove). https://t.co/RQ1TYlMJqK — MnDOT (@MnDOTtraffic) February 9, 2017

Highway 610 is also closed at Maple Grove Parkway, as it feeds traffic directly onto westbound I-94.

At this point MnDOT believes the roadway will be closed until at least 8 a.m.. KARE 11 is monitoring the situation, and will have developments as they become available.

