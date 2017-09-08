Weekend road construction: 9-8-2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- A big closure will take place in the west metro this weekend. I-94 WB will close between I-394 and I-694 beginning Friday, September 8 at 10 p.m. That stretch will reopen Monday, September 11 at 5 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of I-94 will remain open. All of the ramps to WB I-94 from I-394 to I-694 will be closed starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

MnDOT's official detour is I-394 WB to Highway 169 NB. The following ramps are also closed:

EB I-94 to Broadway St.

EB I-94 to Fourth St.

Dowling Ave. to EB I-94 Beginning Mon, Sept. 11 the ramp from EB I-94 to Dowling





The east metro has some lane restrictions taking place along I-35E NB between Co Rd E and Hwy 96. beginning 7 p.m. Fri, Sept. 8 . Those restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. Sun, Sept. 10.

© 2017 KARE-TV