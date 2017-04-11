WI State Trooper killed in crash

A Wisconsin State Trooper died early Tuesday after losing control of his squad car and hitting a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton. (Photo: WEAU)

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker says the State Patrol trooper killed in a car crash while on duty was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.



Walker identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah. Sauk County sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and struck a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m.



Walker released a statement saying he met Borostowski in 2015 when the trooper received the State Patrol's Lifesaving Award after performing CPR on a man.



Walker says Borostowski was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.

