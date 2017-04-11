KARE
Close

WI State Trooper killed in crash

Associated Press , KARE 12:31 PM. CDT April 11, 2017

 LAKE DELTON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker says the State Patrol trooper killed in a car crash while on duty was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.

Walker identified the trooper killed Tuesday as Anthony Borostowski of Tomah. Sauk County sheriff's officials say the trooper lost control of his squad car and struck a tree along Interstate 90 near Lake Delton about 4:30 a.m.

Walker released a statement saying he met Borostowski in 2015 when the trooper received the State Patrol's Lifesaving Award after performing CPR on a man.

Walker says Borostowski was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories