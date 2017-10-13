Zombies, Vikings cause downtown Mpls street closures

Zombie Pub Crawl (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - If you are coming to downtown Minneapolis this weekend beware the zombies and road closures.

The 13th annual Zombie Pub Crawl takes over part of downtown on Saturday October 14. Around 30,000 people...zombies...are expected to take part this year.

The Zombie Pub Crawl runs from 4 p.m. to midnight in the Warehouse District. The following streets will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. This allows organizers to prepare for and clean up after the event.

Street closures:

First Avenue North from Sixth Street North to Third Street North (full closure, no vehicles allowed).

First Avenue North from Sixth Street North to Seventh Street North (local access will be maintained).

Sixth Street North from Hennepin Avenue to Second Avenue North (local access will be maintained).

Fifth Street North from Hennepin Avenue to Second Avenue North.

Fourth Street North from Hennepin Avenue to Second Avenue North.

To accommodate the event all sidewalks along these streets will be closed and only people who have paid for the event will be allowed in.

The METRO Green and Blue line trains will continue to operate on Fifth Street North during the event.

After the Zombies go home on Sunday and the Vikings fans hit downtown different streets will be closed.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday the following streets will be closed:

Chicago Avenue, from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.

Norm McGrew Place from Third Street to Fourth Street.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Interstate 35W will be closed.

Other construction projects will also continue to affect downtown traffic. Find out the latest at www.minneapolismn.gov/publicworks/traffic.

