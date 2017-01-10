Another Colorado ski resort closes because of too much snow

KUSA - It’s a snow report that would inevitably make any powder hound salivate: 20 inches in the last 20 hours, 28 inches in the last 48 and 68 inches in the last week.

It’s a lot of snow – so much snow, in fact, that Monarch Mountain is the second ski resort in two days to say it can’t open due to too much of that white powder.

RELATED: Crested Butte closes because of too much snow

“Monarch Pass is closed all night for avalanche control, preventing Monarch Mountain maintenance, food service and grooming crews from reaching the mountain,” the resort wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Stay tuned for information on status and conditions for tomorrow, Jan. 11.”

Photos shared on Monarch's Facebook page show heavy drifts of snow at the resort.

Monarch Mountain joins Crested Butte in having a very, very unique problem.

Crested Butte announced Monday that it would have to close its lifts due to safety concerns arising from too much snow. On Tuesday, they tweeted they were working on getting everything back open.

