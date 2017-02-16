Authorities urge caution on lakes this weekend

Thin ice advisories posted in Hennepin County. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to use caution if they plan to drive on any lakes this the holiday weekend.

Due to unseasonably warm weather, ice conditions near lake access points, shorelines and channels is quickly deteriorating. The sheriff's office says several access points on Hennepin County lakes and rivers currently have areas of open water and should not be used.

"Thankfully we have not had any injuries due to people or vehicles going through the ice this year," said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. "I want to stress the importance of ice safety, driving on the ice right now could be a life-threatening risk."

The Sheriff's Water Patrol is checking ice thickness on area lakes and posting for areas of thin ice daily. If you see a thin ice signs, do not attempt to drive on the ice in that area.

For more information about ice safety, the Minnesota DNR has some tips here.

(© 2017 KARE)