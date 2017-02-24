Stock image (Photo: KARE)

HAYWARD, Wis. - Organizers of the American Birkebeiner ski race have canceled this year's event in northern Wisconsin.



A snow storm that's dumped more than 10 inches of snow in parts of Wisconsin since Thursday missed the Hayward and Cable area where the annual cross-country race is held. Officials say record high temperatures and rain recently have left the Birkie course unsafe for a race on Saturday.



The accompanying races, Kortelopet and Prince Haakon, are also canceled.

Organizers made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying that a discussion involving emergency and medical officials, trail crew and organizers determined that the race course was unsafe.

“While we know Birkie, Korte, and Prince Haakon skiers are disappointed with this announcement, I am confident that the ABSF staff did everything within their power to preserve the trail for a safe race,” said Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director.

While the races are canceled, organizers will hold an event to celebrate the spirit the Birkie invokes all day Saturday.



The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation bills the event as the largest country-country ski race in North America. Last year's event attracted more than 13,000 skiers from 46 states and 22 countries.

