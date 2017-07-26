Cottage Grove storms result in state of emergency

The City of Cottage Grove has declared a state of emergency after severe weather ripped through the area early Wednesday. (Photo: Cottage Grove Police/Facebook)

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - The City of Cottage Grove has declared a state of emergency after severe weather ripped through the area early Wednesday.

Heavy rains and high winds caused a surprising amount of damage, forcing the city to enact its storm damage clean up policy. In a Facebook post, the city asked residents to place storm damage debris at the curb for removal. Cottage Grove Public Works will pick it up now until August 9th.

The city says storm damage cleanup questions may be directed to Public Works at 651-458-2808.

