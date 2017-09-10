Dog gives birth to puppies in pet shelter amidst Hurricane Irma chaos

PINELLAS COUNTY -- This deserves a gold medal if ever there was a cuteness award.
One of the dogs at a pet shelter at Dunedin Middle School gave birth to a litter of puppies in the midst of Hurricane Irma chaos.
The first pup's name? Appropriately named "Irma," according to Pinellas County's twitter account.
All together now: "Awwwww!"
The pet shelter at Dunedin Middle became a nursery tonight when a dog delivered four puppies, the first girl... appropriately named "Irma." pic.twitter.com/J9dtuCd5t5— Pinellas County (@PinellasCoNews) September 11, 2017
