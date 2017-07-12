Early morning storms leave damage across MN, WI

Uprooted tree in Alexandria, MN. Photo: Ellery McCardle (Photo: KARE)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - There were numerous reports of trees and power lines down following a line of storms that passed over Minnesota and Wisconsin late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Tom Egan of Alexandria woke up to find large trees down in his yard.

"I woke up right during the worst of it, right before the trees fell, Egan said. "I looked out the front window and all I saw was white, everything going sideways."

Similar scenes were reported closer to the Twin Cities metro, with KARE 11 viewers sharing photos of downed trees and power lines in Forest Lake, Mounds View, and several other communities.

In Washington County, a sheriff's dispatcher says Hugo and Forest Lake were inundated with downed power lines and trees as a result of the storms that hit early Wednesday morning.



In Anoka County, trees fell on homes and parked cars in Mounds View. Winds of 50 mph were recorded in Maple Grove, which also sustained significant tree damage.



Xcel Energy reported 14,000 customers in Washington County are without power, including more than 5,700 in Stillwater and 4,800 in the Forest Lake area.

Public Works is working on removing this tree blocking 261st St right now. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/TktiGZTkM6 — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) July 12, 2017

