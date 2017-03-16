Family wants to thank Good Samaritan who helped during storm

Antroine Malone, his wife Tamicka and their 11-year-old son Antroine Junior.. were driving west on I-90 Sunday in the middle of a significant winter storm when their pickup slid off the road and into a steep culvert. (Photo: KTTC)

A Kasson family is searching for a Good Samaritan, a man who came out of the blue and helped them in the middle of a crisis Sunday.

Sunday night Antroine Malone, his wife Tamicka and their 11-year-old son Antroine Junior.. were driving west on I-90 in the middle of a significant winter storm. Antroine lost control of their pickup truck on the highway 52 exit, and before they knew it they were flying off the slippery highway and into a steep culvert, where the truck plunged in nose-first.

"Just seeing the way it went down, I looked at my husband and son and I thought it was the end. I thought we was gone," Tamicka Malone said.

Tamicka and Antroine Malone want to thank the Good Samaritan for staying with them while help arrived. (Photo: KTTC)

That's when a man in a military uniform came to their aid and stayed with them for an hour, summoning help and reassuring the family until emergency responders arrived.

"I heard a voice yell down... he yelled 'Is everyone OK,' and I'm like 'Yeah,' "Tamicka recalled. "He said 'Is there anything I can do?' and I'm like 'Yeah... GET US OUT OF HERE!'"

By the time the family got out of the car, the mystery man was gone. They were transported to Mayo-Clinic St. Mary's to be checked out.

They're asking that man to contact them so they can say a proper thank you. If you know who he is, email the NBC affiliate in Rochester at news@kttc.com, and they will get the Samaritan in contact with the Malones.

