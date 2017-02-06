Fireball lights up the night sky

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teens injured in Otsego bus stop crash talk about recovery
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Meteor sighting
-
Mpls police officer educates about dangers of drunk driving
-
Ray Christensen Gophers history
-
Final results for Crashed Ice in St. Paul
-
Midday weather 2-6-2017
-
Is it worth it? Tax preps
-
Morning Weather 2-6-2017
-
Minnesota looks forward to Super Bowl 52
More Stories
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Health workers stealing drugs,…Feb. 6, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Skid loader heist caught on cameraFeb. 6, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
Police: Drive drunk, we'll play Bieber Super Bowl commercialFeb. 6, 2017, 5:20 p.m.