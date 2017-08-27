Houston news station floods during live broadcast; forced to evacuate

Flood water was rushing into the first floor of the KHOU 11 building in Houston Sunday morning, forcing an evacuation of the building.
Buffalo Bayou, across the street from the station just outside downtown, was one of many locations seeing immense flooding as Tropical Storm Harvey dumped staggering amounts of rain on the Greater Houston area.
#khou11 evacuation #hurricaneharvey @BrooksKHOU pic.twitter.com/K4LLKdxFcP— Sally Ramirez (@SallyKHOU11) August 27, 2017
Broadcaster Len Cannon was live on air when a puddle of water started crawling toward the anchor desk during extended coverage Sunday morning.
Water is seeping into the studio from Buffalo Bayou. About to move broadcast to second floor. #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/LH80mf2uql— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) August 27, 2017
The broadcast, along with newsroom operations, were moved to a second-floor conference room.
We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u— Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017
Later Sunday morning, the first-floor newsroom was completely flooded and water was rushing into the station's front door.
Water pouring in the front door of channel 11 on Sunday morning. #khou11 #Houston pic.twitter.com/X5kDrCpdXN— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 27, 2017
According to KHOU reporter Janelle Bludau, the station’s building last flooded during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.
Allison left Harris County with 22 fatalities and more than $5 billion in property damage in its wake, according to a previous KHOU report.
KHOU has floodgates around its building.
Water coming into studio at #KHOU11... We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017
One last look at my desk... #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/7NknJjvoLy— Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017
