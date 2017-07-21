Early evening forecast 7-21-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Minnesota quadruplets continue to thrive
-
New video of police shooting of two dogs
-
Minneapolis Police Chief says Damond 'didn't have to die'
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Attorney: Damond's fiance' encouraged her to call 911
-
Morning Weather Forecast 7-21-2017
-
HopperMarietta
-
Linkin Park singer found dead
-
Hundreds march and rally for Justine Damond Thursday evening
More Stories
-
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cutsJul 21, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
2 dead in fatal house fire near LongvilleJul 21, 2017, 3:34 p.m.
-
Mille Lacs Lake walleye closure extended until Aug. 11Jul 21, 2017, 1:55 p.m.