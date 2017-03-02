Evening forecast 3-2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE 11 Investigates: Alpine Fence Co. update
-
Tips to find the right cell phone plan
-
104-year-old recovers from breakthrough surgery
-
Debating licenses for undocumented immigrants
-
Woman told police she hit chicken truck because she's vegan
-
Minnesotan Jesse Larson on NBC's 'The Voice'
-
Grilled cheese...with a purpose
-
Rochester students pulled from class over vaccinations
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
End-of-life options bill returns to Capitol
More Stories
-
Polka legend Wally Pikal dies at 90Mar. 2, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
AP: Minnesota fears costs of GOP health care planMar. 2, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Gov. Dayton's surgery goes 'as planned'Mar. 2, 2017, 2:24 p.m.