Evening weather forecast 8-13-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-12-17
-
Infested Minnesota waters squeezing out bait business
-
Dad, daughter who drowned in Lake Superior identified
-
3 injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting
-
Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Concern over door-to-door sales tactics in St. Paul
-
Breaking the grip of the rip current
-
New Bushel & Peck Food Truck
More Stories
-
Albert Lea's Mayo Clinic services to shrinkAug 12, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
3 injured in downtown Minneapolis shootingAug 12, 2017, 5:36 a.m.
-
Justine Damond remembered in emotional, spiritual serviceAug 11, 2017, 8:45 p.m.