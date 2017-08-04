Friday Night Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bryan Duffey showing 'positive progress' after Minnehaha Academy explosion
-
Road worker hit be driver in East Bethel
-
AERIAL VIDEO of building collapse at Minnehaha Academy upper campus in Mpls.
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
Mark Burrington talks about losing Ruth Berg in the Minnehaha Academy explosion
-
Baby found dead in St. Louis Co. fire.
-
Minnehaha Academy President on surviving the blast
-
Countdown to LII: Serving up the best
-
WI seaplane crash kills 1, injures 2 others
-
Investigation underway into cause of Minnehaha Academy explosion
More Stories
-
MN DNR tagging, tracking invasive carpAug. 4, 2017, 9:11 p.m.
-
BCA issues warrant for Officer Noor's training recordsAug. 4, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
-
NTSB: Father, son were moving meter during blastAug. 4, 2017, 6:35 p.m.