Late evening forecast 1-19

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 students struck walking to bus in Otsego
-
Cottage Grove man charged with wife's murder
-
Controversy over cross on veterans memorial
-
Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later
-
Pond hockey aplenty this upcoming weekend
-
JCC evacuated following bomb threat
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Minnesota teen sleeps outside in a hammock
-
Wide awake 104-year-old undergoes heart surgery
-
Wayzata woman to attend inauguration and ball
More Stories
-
Are emojis an indicator of your personality?Jan 19, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
-
Spokesman: Mrs. Bush much better; President Bush…Jan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m.
-
State rainy-day fund may help cover insurance hikesJan 19, 2017, 1:27 p.m.