Late evening weather forecast 4-18-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
One dad's 'accident' goes viral
-
Pet goldfish cause big problem at nature preserve
-
7-foot gator gets wrangled, but doesn't go quietly
-
Two St. Paul shootings on Monday
-
MN teen's powerful PSA on distracted driving could win national competition
-
Twin Cities immigrant aims to debunk tax myth
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Goose takes out cop on way to work
-
Vadnais Heights officer-involved shooting
More Stories
-
Edina set to vote on raising tobacco age to 21Apr 18, 2017, 10:08 p.m.
-
Police seek help in search for missing Mound manApr 18, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Police search for Columbia Heights man missing 10 daysApr 18, 2017, 7:05 p.m.