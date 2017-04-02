Late evening weather forecast 4-2-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alaska avalanche video courtesy Carole Triem
-
Motorcycle chase ends in DWI arrest
-
Search for missing 22-year-old from New Hope
-
Minneapolis banning tobacco, vaping from parks
-
AlmostLiveForWeb
-
Late evening weather forecast 4-1-17
-
Ely announces April Fools' Day app 'Canoeber'
-
Man believed to have started i-85 fire identified
-
Blaine man accused of criminal sexual conduct
-
Growing crime: Smugglers uprooting birch trees in northern Minnesota
More Stories
-
2 shot, 1 stabbed in Minneapolis overnightApr. 2, 2017, 6:02 a.m.
-
Searchers look for 22-year-old missing more than a monthApr. 1, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chaseApr. 1, 2017, 4:28 p.m.