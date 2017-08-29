Late evening weather forecast 8-29-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
-
BTN11: Hurricane Harvey: Which photos are real...and fake
-
Cheap eats at the Minnesota State Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?
-
Minnesota native and Houston resident loses home to Harvey
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Houston mayor, chief confirms officer drowns in flood waters
-
Couple charged in death of missing Fargo woman
-
President Trump speaks at press conference
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
More Stories
-
Blind 8-year-old pianist is country music crazyAug 29, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
-
Judge to consider Archdiocese of St. Paul, Mpls. payoutAug 29, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
App can detect signs of scoliosisAug 29, 2017, 3:14 p.m.