Late morning weather 2-22-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Ice Rink
-
Tuesday Night Forecast
-
This is Us episode 16 aftershow
-
Deputy, Good Samaritans rescue crash victim
-
1 dead after Hwy. 169 construction accident
-
Osakis schools clarifies prom dress proposal
-
Wisconsin mother killed, community mourning
-
Fears over immigration crackdown
-
Hundreds of fish found dead at Lake Minnetonka
-
IRS' Dirty Dozen scams of 2017
More Stories
-
Normal operations resume at Ben Taub after scareFeb 21, 2017, 2:23 p.m.
-
Undocumented immigrants fear new policiesFeb 21, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Local Lester Holt fan meets his idolFeb 21, 2017, 4:33 p.m.