Projected snowfall by Saturday. (Photo: KARE 11)

After record breaking days and a full-scale outbreak of spring fever, a weather whiplash is about to occur.

Clouds will roll in late Wednesday and thicken up during the day Thursday.

Thursday night and Friday, there is a Winter Storm Watch posted for our region with the potential of 6"-12" of snow.

A Blizzard Watch has been issued for much of southern and western Minnesota. The storm moves in Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/uHhhaiFdRm — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffKARE11) February 22, 2017

It all depends on the track, but the snow will start up Thursday night and possibly be mix with rain first before turning to snow after 10 p.m. The storm should wrap up late Friday night. Right now, most of the Twin Cities metro looks like it will see 6"-10" by late Friday.

We will see a difficult commute Friday morning and evening as the snow will continue to fall throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s during the snowstorm, so the snow will likely be wet/sticky.

Blowing snow will be an issue into Saturday as winds pick up.

Stay tuned as winter makes a comeback!

Download the KARE 11 app: Android | iPhone | iPad

Return to KARE11 Weather

(© 2017 KARE)