(Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - After a bright and beautiful day today, some light snow will push through tonight. We can expect up to 1"-2" across southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities, with some 3" totals southeast closer to Rochester and LaCrosse areas.

Saturday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies. Christmas still looks to bring an interesting storm system that will be mostly rain for the Twin Cities and heavy snow in North Dakota and far northern Minnesota. The heaviest precipitation will be on Sunday night and it will finally get cold enough overnight to turn over to snow before it wraps up on Monday.

We will continue to track the storm and have the latest for you. Stay tuned!

Download the KARE 11 app: Android | iPhone | iPad

Return to KARE11 Weather