Midday weather 1-11-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Perspective from a snow plow
-
Freeman responds to downtown gun violence
-
Plymouth mom starts maternity leave registry
-
Late morning weather 1-11-2017
-
90-year-old high school superfan loves 'her girls'
-
BTN11: The origins of Ski-U-Mah
-
Late evening forecast 1-10
-
Why young adults are still living with their parents
-
Gas prices going up and expected to get higher
More Stories
-
MN man sentenced to 3-years for ISIS contactsJan 11, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
MN solar energy production making stridesJan 11, 2017, 7:45 a.m.
-
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Charleston Church…Jan 10, 2017, 3:50 p.m.