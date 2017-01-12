Midday weather 1-12-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesota man wins battle over surprise medical bills
-
Prince heirs could be decided in court Thursday
-
Perspective from a snow plow
-
Philando Castile Interstate 94 protest 7-10-16
-
How to prevent winter injuries
-
President-elect Donald Trump's plan
-
Plymouth mom starts maternity leave registry
-
Freeman responds to downtown gun violence
-
Late morning weather 1-12-2017
More Stories
-
Student tests positive for TB in St. Louis ParkJan 12, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
Ark. mother of four builds home by watching YouTube…Jan 11, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
1 dead after apartment fire in MoundJan 12, 2017, 11:24 a.m.