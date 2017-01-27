Midday weather 1-27-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Holocaust by Bullets
-
Naked woman standing in road stops traffic
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Man charged in murder of pregnant girlfriend
-
Burglars steal more than 80 guns from shop
-
Ice fishing death caused by carbon monoxide poisoning
-
Gophers football players begin hearing
-
Great Northern Festival kicks off new tradition
-
Train smashes into FedEx truck
-
Ask KARE: What was the first State Park in Minnesota?
More Stories
-
Fnding Fit: MN man's 200-pound journey to fitnessJan 27, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
-
Dentist sued in death of Eden Prairie teenJan 27, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested in N. HoustonJan 27, 2017, 6:24 a.m.