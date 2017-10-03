Midday weather 10-3-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
MN woman shares eyewitness account of Las Vegas Shooting
-
Morning_Weather_10-3-2017
-
How the Las Vegas shooting could change event security
-
Late morning weather 10-3-2017
-
Expert: Las Vegas shooter may have used trigger crank
-
Crash survivor on wrong-way driver: "I just hope he's OK"
More Stories
-
Target launches 'Drive Up' service in Twin CitiesOct. 3, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
Active shooting response trainers react to Las VegasOct. 2, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
-
Dayton: Sex offender program reforms will go onOct. 2, 2017, 9:19 a.m.